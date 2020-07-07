South Florida hospitals report rise in patients, restaurant closures loom as local COVID-19 cases top 74K

MIAMI (WSVN) - As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase across Florida, local hospitals and restaurants are feeling the effects of the statewide surge.

Of the 213,794 cases reported by health officials in the Sunshine State, 74,051 are in South Florida. Out of those cases, 51,058 are in Miami-Dade County.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the uptick during a news conference held in Miami Tuesday.

“We’re seeing positivity in Miami-Dade. Some of the other places maybe not as high, but higher than they would be,” he said.

Hospitals are once again feeling the pressure. Jackson Health and Memorial Healthcare systems have both suspended all non-emergency procedures, and in both Miami Dade and Broward counties, 16% or less of intensive care unit beds are currently available.

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease specialist at Florida International University, said the strain doesn’t stop at the number of hospital beds available.

“We have a shortage of people, people that are trained and ready to take care of these patients,” she said.

The state is sending 100 healthcare professionals to South Florida to help with the influx of patients.

“I think that will be something that will be very useful for them, as they continue to deal with not only COVID patients but non-COVID patients,” said DeSantis.

In an effort to slow down the spike, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued his restaurant restrictions, one day after he ordered all restaurant dining rooms to reclose this week.

The mayor said it will take a dramatic drop in cases to allow them to re-open.

“It will last for the restaurants until we get a positivity rate of somewhere around 5%, because that is what the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines call for,” he said. “We right now are running at a positivity rate of 20%.”

Something that did reopen on Tuesday in Miami-Dade were the beaches. All South Florida beaches were closed during the Fourth of July weekend.

“We’re coming here first thing in the morning, where we know it’s going to be empty, and we can keep our distance from people and be safe,” said beach goer Michael Wolfe.

While some Florida counties require face masks in public, not all of them do.

Some members of Florida’s Democratic congressional delegation, meanwhile, are pressuring the governor to take action.

“We must demand leadership from him. We have no choice,” said U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. “The governor must issue a statewide mandatory mask order.”

Health experts said that due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in Florida and other southern states, contact tracing may no longer be possible.

Restaurants in Miami-Dade had been scheduled to reclose on Wednesday, but Gimenez agreed to a one-day extension, so they will now be closing on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.