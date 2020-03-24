South Florida hospital system offering free self-assesments

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital system is offering free assessments allowing patients to check their risk for COVID-19.
Several Tenet Hospitals in South Florida have made available a free assessment on their website that allows patients to gauge their risk for the coronavirus.
The hospitals include:
- Florida Medical Center (Click here for more information.)
- North Shore Medical Center (Click here for more information.)
- Palmetto General Hospital (Click here for more information.)
- Coral Gables Hospital (Click here for more information.)
- Hialeah Hospital (Click here for more information.)
It is important to note the assessment is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Officials say you should always consult a medical professional for serious symptoms or emergencies.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.