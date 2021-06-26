SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida restaurant showed their appreciation for first responders working tirelessly at the site of a condo that collapsed in Surfside.

South Florida Hooters sent 100 hot meals to first responders at the site of the Champlain Towers South Condo.

The meals came in bags with personal handwritten “Thank you” messages for the first responders.

First responders have been working since early Thursday to search through the rubble of the collapse and save anyone they can.

So far, officials say at least four people are dead in the collapse and 35 people have been rescued, but 159 people remain unaccounted for.

