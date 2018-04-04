South Florida honors MLK on 50th anniversary of assassination

MIAMI (WSVN) - Exactly 50 years to the day of his assassination, South Florida is remembering civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. with memorials and ceremonies.

Among the events which took place Wednesday morning was a remembrance ceremony in downtown Miami. The Black Affairs Advisory Board hosted the event, which had attendees from local clergy, activists and local leaders.

During the event, locals reflected King’s legacy and his actions which helped change the world. however, organizers also focused on the remaining work that needs to be done.

“Fifty years after the death of Dr. King, you still have unarmed African Americans killed by police,” said Stephen Hunter Johnson of the Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board. “You still have vast economic disparities. You still have educational disparities in our public schools that we’re still fighting to this day. So while he laid down his life to take a step forward for all America, we are still fighting for that simple equality that is enjoyed by some Americans but not all Americans.”

Another event taking place Wednesday evening is a large gospel concert in honor of King at Athalie Range Park in Miami.

