DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several events are taking place across South Florida on Memorial Day in honor of our nation’s heroes.

Monday is Memorial Day and in Davie, a parade and service were held in honor of those who died during their military service.

At Lauderdale Memorial Park Cemetery, another service was held.

7News cameras captured the moment a wreath was placed at a memorial.

Veterans still with us today were also called up to be recognized for their service.

A 21-Gun Salute took place at Hialeah’s Triangle Park during another Memorial Day ceremony.

“Honoring, celebrating and showing our respect to those brave men and women that made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez.

In Coral Gables, boy scout Benjamin Leach was spotted placing a flag on service members’ headstones.

“The reason why I’m here today is to honor the people that served in the war,” said Leach.

