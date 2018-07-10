South Florida high schoolers create solar car for competition

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at a South Florida high school built their own solar-powered car for a cross-country competition.

Western High School’s “Solar Car Club” took on the challenge of building the car and are now preparing to show off their invention in a multi-day race.

This race features local students and others around the world.

“We want to learn as much as we can from this vehicles, about renewable energy, how we can apply it to different things in our life,” said student and project manager Wilmer Franco.

Western High School teacher Derek Hicks said the team put their solar-powered car under plenty of test.

“We’ve done plenty of testing,” said Hicks. “These kids, all of drivers have plenty of driving practice at this at this point. We’ve put a lot of time into it, and we’re hoping the time correlates with success.”

The Solar Car Challenge begins July 13 at Texas Motor Speedway and ends July 23 in Palmdale, California.

