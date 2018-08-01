South Florida high schoolers build solar-powered car, win national competition

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of South Florida students who built their own solar-powered car came out on top of a cross-country competition.

Western High School’s “Solar Car Club” embarked on a trip from Texas to California for a national solar car multi-day race.

The team built their own car to drive in the race and now their back in town, celebrating all their hard work.

“Got first place, so we’re extremely excited about that,” said one club member, Brandon Abin. “You know, the car did amazing. It didn’t break on us in any way or anything. It was going pretty quickly, pretty efficiently — and that’s all we could ever ask for.”

The race, which was about 1,300 miles in total, featured 19 cars from schools across the country.

