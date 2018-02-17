South Florida high school students work to raise money, donate blood for Stoneman Douglas shooting victims

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Students from different South Florida schools came together to help out the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

West Broward High school teamed up with Everglades High school to raise money, Saturday. The students held a car wash at the Texas Roadhouse on Southwest 160th Avenue in Miramar.

The students also turned their previously scheduled event into a blood drive.

“We put on this event because we were originally going to have a car wash today, but then due to the tragedy we really wanted to give back to the Stoneman Douglas victims and we wanted to make a difference, so we decided to have a blood drive and just do all this,” said student Sarah Salles.

“Not only do we teach the children, we also help them in anyway possible outside of the classroom, and we just feel really horrible about what happened and we want to make a change and we wanna do something,” said teacher Lisa Perlman. “So this is how we can actually start to help. ”

“Both schools came together — Everglades, as well as West Broward came together, united as one, to raise money for the victims of Stoneman Douglas,” said event organizer Lisa Bruce.

All of the earned money and donated blood from the event will go to the victims.

