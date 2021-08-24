(WSVN) - A South Florida high school student was allegedly denied entry into class for refusing to follow the district’s mask mandate.

A parent of that student recorded a video showing his interaction with school administrators.

The parent said he handed over documents that outlined the law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis which gives parents the right to choose whether or not their children can wear masks in class.

A protest is scheduled for later Tuesday morning.

The protest comes as a deadline established by the Florida Department of Education is set to expire which told the Broward County Public Schools to drop their mask mandate or risk financial punishment.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.