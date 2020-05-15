South Florida hair salons begin to reopen under eased restrictions

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hair salons are beginning to reopen throughout South Florida, but some rules still remain as people try to get their looks under control.

Inspire Salon by Mia in Fort Lauderdale will open up again on Monday.

You must wear a mask and have an appointment to enter the salon.

Mia Park, an owner of the salon, said, “Because of the way that we work very closely with people, we need to divide it in between the stations. We’ll still do the six feet separation.”

A stylist will sit at every other station, while an air purifier, which is strong enough to catch the flu virus, will be at every station.

Edward Park, an owner of the salon, said, “While they’re exhaling, that’s when the particles are going out, so I wanted something that would trap particles, and we specifically looked for the filters that capture the flu virus, and the coronavirus is similar to the flu virus.”

No drinks or cookies will be served, and all service menus and magazines have been cleared away.

Mia Park said, “We cleaned out where we put the products and everything, so that way we could clean and spray.”

At His & Hers Parlour in Miami, barbers prepared their stations by wiping down chairs and sanitizing their areas.

Hamlet Garcia of His & Hers Parlour said, “The new norm might seem a little bit insane, but to be honest, I’m OK with it for now just to make sure everybody feels comfortable coming in.”

Rachel Ringwood of His & Hers Parlour said, “To be honest, I’m a little nervous still, but I’m ready. Everything is ready to go.”

Ringwood said she is more than ready to get back to normal and have her business up and running again.

She said, “Just ready to get back and get my hands on hair. We can all work with this, and I’d rather be safe than sorry.”

People are still being asked to maintain their social distance and to stay in their cars until their appointment begins.

A maximum of 10 people are allowed in barber shops or hair salons as South Florida opens back up.

