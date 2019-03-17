South Florida goes green for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida went green as revelers got into the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day with several celebrations this weekend.

The City of Fort Lauderdale hosted its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration with a parade and festival, Saturday.

The event is one of Fort Lauderdale’s largest festivals, now on its 10th consecutive year.

The parade included bagpipers, marching bands, Irish dancers, floats and fire engines.

“Well, I think it’s great to see in the community everybody coming together,” said attendee Jim Glasheen.

The event also featured live music and activities, including a Shamrock Run and a series of Lucky Little Leprechaun Dashes for kids.

Meanwhile, Wynwood also got into the green spirit by hosting South Florida’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Now in its fourth year, the free, two-day festival gives attendees an opportunity to celebrate the holiday in style with music, art and green drinks fit for a lucky leprechaun.

Up north in Tampa, the Hillsborough River was dyed green as part of the city’s annual festival.

But don’t let the slimy color fool you. Officials said the green dye is environmentally friendly.

