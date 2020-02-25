South Florida girl who needed rare blood to battle cancer is now in remission

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida girl who was in need of rare blood donations to help battle an aggressive cancer is now in remission.

Zainab Mughal, 4, made national headlines after a worldwide search for blood donors with a special blood type amid her battle with an aggressive form of cancer called neuroblastoma.

Zainab is missing a common antigen called Indian B that most people have in their blood. Because she is missing the antigen, she could only receive blood from people who were also missing the antigen.

The only people who are likely to be a match are people of Pakistani, Indian or Iranian descent. Of these populations, less than 4 percent of the people are actually missing the Indian B antigen.

After a massive effort, five donors were found for Zainab. The donors all consistently donated as soon as they were eligible to help ensure Zainab had the supply needed to help her get through her cancer treatments.

According to OneBlood, Zainab received more than a dozen blood and platelet transfusions. Doctors said it would not have been possible for her to have endured the chemotherapy, surgery and two bone marrow transplants without the blood.

Now, after a year-and-a-half after being diagnosed with cancer, Zainab is in remission and recently celebrated her fourth birthday.

OneBlood said there are other patients in similar situations as Zainab and voiced the need for more people to donate and increase the donor population.

“Zainab’s story has brought unprecedented global attention to the need for a diverse blood supply,” said Susan Forbes with OneBlood. “There are many other patients, just like Zainab who have extraordinarily rare blood needs. Finding compatible blood for these patients comes down to genetics. The only way to find specially matched blood for these patients is to increase the diversity of the donor population.”

