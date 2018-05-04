South Florida girl speaks out after recovering from stroke

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida girl is speaking out about her road to recovery after suffering from a stroke.

Lynn-Sah Joseph was just 11 years old when a health scare changed her life.

The fifth-grader was rushed to the hospital after having suffered a stroke that left her paralyzed on the left side.

Joseph has since made a complete recovery, thanks to the doctors and nurses at Broward Health Medical Center.

The survivor is now urging others to learn about the importance of early stroke detection, as well as to be aware that it can happen at any age.

“I always heard people could have a stroke, but not at the age like I am right now,” said Joseph. “I thought it could happen to people in their older 30s, like starting teens, but I just didn’t want to believe it. But, well, it happened.”

Strokes are one of the top 10 causes of death in children, according to the American Stroke Association.

