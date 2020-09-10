South Florida front line workers, first responders honored during ceremony in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida first responders and front line workers were honored for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic during a ceremony in Lauderdale Lakes.

Fine Awards teamed up with Florida Medical Center for a huge celebration on Thursday that recognized front line workers for going above and beyond during the pandemic.

The ceremony was complete with confetti as they were awarded with plaques and a big thank you.

Firefighters were among those getting recognition during the ceremony, making sure their efforts did not gone unnoticed.

“We look to honor them every day in every way we can because they are truly risking their lives to care for our patients and communities,” Florida Medical Center CEO Jeffrey Welch said.

“They don’t do this job for the recognition,” Lauderhill Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Jeff Levy said. “They do this because they want to help people.”

Nine different fire departments were recognized for their efforts.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.