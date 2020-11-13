South Florida front line worker recovering from COVID-19 shares story as cases surge

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida front line worker who nearly lost her life to COVID-19 is sharing her story, and she hopes it serves as a warning to others while the area experiences a surge in cases and as the holiday season approaches.

Ruth Ramirez fought back tears as she reflected on her battle with the virus that almost claimed her life.

“Treat every day like it’s your last,” she said. “Tomorrow is never guaranteed.”

The single mother hugged her children for the first time after she was released from the hospital in May. The Baptist Health employee spent 16 days in an induced coma on a ventilator, and she also received an experimental stem cell treatment that saved her life.

Months later, as the holidays approach, she is warning South Floridians to be safe.

“That was hard, not knowing if you’re going to wake up,” Ramirez said. “Stay safe, you know? It’s better not to see somebody for the next three months because you’re doing social distancing than not being able to see them at all.”

The warning comes as Florida experiences another surge in coronavirus cases.

The Florida Department of Health on Friday reported nearly 7,000 confirmed cases, with 73 new deaths.

There were over 1,800 new cases in Miami-Dade County with a 9.16% positivity rate. In Broward County, 853 new cases were reported with a 8.88% positivity rate, and in Monroe County, 41 new cases were reported with an 13.06% positivity rate.

As a result of the increase, South Florida testing sites were backed up, and on Friday, the wait time for Hard Rock Stadium reached nearly two hours.

“We’re expecting to hit a peak the third week in November, sometime around Thanksgiving,” Miami-Dade County Deputy Mayor Jennifer Moon said.

The Miami-Dade County Commission also installed Plexiglas for in-person meetings as a precaution, and officials urge the public to keep their guard up going into the holiday season.

Meanwhile, Ramirez said she has made a lot of progress, but she still has a long way to go in her recovery. She hopes her fight with COVID-19 can serve as a cautionary tale.

“It’s been a hard road,” Ramirez said. “It’s definitely been a hard road. You know, covering your face, washing your hands as much as you can, just doing your part, whether you believe in it or not, just not to spread any type of germs. At this point, it’s common, common sense.”

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends only having Thanksgiving dinner with those in the same household.

If people celebrate with others, experts recommend eating the meal outdoors.

