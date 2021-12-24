PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida food bank is feeding and filling a need in the community just days before Christmas.

Volunteers from Feeding South Florida in Pembroke Park worked around the clock to prepare meals for families, Thursday.

Inside the Community Caring Center, they’re doing even more.

This holiday season, Feeding South Florida assisted Jaisharee Randin, a single mother of two and a breast cancer survivor, with meal planning and finding health insurance and housing.

“Before, it was very hard for me,” said Randin. “It was very hard like, struggling knowing what to do, where to find help from.”

She found help and will soon have a home of her own.

“We want to make sure that families have a solid foundation of support, so they can start building on that,” said Paco from Feeding South Florida.

Feeding South Florida is also offering job training, using virtual reality to teach future employees how to drive fork lifts.

Randin wants anyone else who might be struggling to know that help is available.

“I want them to know that they can get help,” said Randin. “They don’t have to go through this by themselves.”

Holiday volunteer opportunities are winding down, but with the new year around the corner, there will be plenty of opportunities to get involved.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.