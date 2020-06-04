South Florida first responders receive 10,000 face masks through donation

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida first responders have received several thousand face masks thanks to a local organization.

The Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Miami delivered 10,000 face masks on behalf of the Asian American Advisory Board to Miami-Dade Emergency Management Services in Medley, Thursday.

The masks will be stored in the county’s fire rescue department warehouse and distributed to police officers, firefighters and fire rescue personal who continue to respond to calls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.