SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - The business of governing Miami-Dade County took a brief break Tuesday, as commissioners paused to honor the men and women of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Urban Search and Rescue Team.

Commissioners recognized Florida Task Force One for their courage and teamwork during the Surfside condo collapse.

“It is only fitting that each member of the Miami-Dade Rescue Search and Rescue Team Florida Task Force One be applauded for their valiant courage and efforts in going above and beyond to preserve life and bring closure as much as possible to the families who lost loved ones in Surfside,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman.

They were among the first to arrive at the collapse site and had spent an entire month there.

“It was so, so heartwarming to see all these people literally risk their own lives trying desperately to find somebody,” said Heyman.

“From the moment I arrived on the scene, I knew that we were in good hands,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “I saw your passion, and I saw your determination each and everyday. It just gives me chills to think about it and know that was the backbone of our operation.”

What looked like a seemingly impossible operation, for which this team is uniquely trained, it was a chance to say thank you, on behalf of a grateful community.

“As the fire chief, I couldn’t be prouder of what we do every day and in particular with this incident and how we were able to manage going through,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky.

Heyman said other first responders, including police and the medical examiner’s office, will be recognized at a future meeting for their efforts in the wake of the collapse.

