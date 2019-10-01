South Florida fire crews and police sport pink vehicles in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

South Florida fire crews and police are thinking pink.

Fort Lauderdale unveiled a pink firetruck and police cruiser for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The new paint jobs were shown off as the vehicles drove down Las Olas Boulevard, Tuesday morning.

Businesses along Las Olas were also decked out in pink joining the city in the month-long awareness campaign.

City of Miami police have also gone pink for the cause.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina unveiled a pink-wrapped police cruiser near Northwest Second Avenue and Fifth Street, Tuesday morning.

This unveiling was also in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The cruiser in Miami will be on display throughout the month of October.

