South Florida federal judge accused of pointing gun at girlfriend

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida federal judge has been arrested after a domestic incident with his girlfriend.

Fifty-one-year-old Timothy Maher was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm after officials said he threatened the victim with a gun when she arrived to pick up their son, Tuesday night.

The victim alleged he walked out of the house pointing a gun at her and observed a laser pointed at her car.

El Portal Police surrounded the home as negotiators worked to convince Maher to surrender.

Officials said it took an hour for the judge to emerge from the home.

Maher appeared in court Wednesday where he countered the victim’s accusations.

“I did not have a gun on me last night. I did not point a gun at anyone. I was handing my son over to his mother,” he said. “This is horrifically embarrassing to me. It is career threatening.”

According to an arrest report, the victim told police he shined a flashlight in her face and said, “I’m going to show you what pain is about.”

She called 911 after and told officials she saw him “walk out of his home with a ‘long barrel gun.’ She then noticed a ‘red laser’ pointed toward her car.”

Maher was held on a $13,000 bond.

He bonded out of court later in the afternoon and was ordered to stay away from the victim and her child.

