South Florida family’s home, car burglarized within days

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family has experienced a string of bad luck after having their home and car burglarized just a few days apart.

A mother of three, who did not want to be identified, told 7News everything started after her North Miami home was burglarized, Thursday afternoon.

She said a thief was able to get inside the home through the bathroom window. The crook then went into the children’s playroom and stole toys, including a PlayStation gaming console.

The mom said the thief also stole cash from a wedding money tree that had about $200, adding they mostly took the big bills.

“The fear that I have just being here, walking around my house on eggshells, I don’t want no one to go through that,” she said. “It’s not that my kids need their PlayStation back and they need their tablet back. I don’t want this to happen to someone else.”

Just a few days later on Sunday, the mom had her diaper bag stolen from her vehicle at a Miramar gas station while her three children were still inside.

“Quite an unfortunate incident for her. We were told that she had her home burglarized in another city shortly before this occurred, so it must be quite traumatic,” said Tania Ruez with the Miramar Police Department.

Surveillance video showed another vehicle pull up alongside her car while she was pumping gas.

A passenger in the vehicle can then be seen opening her passenger’s side door before snatching the diaper bag.

“I turn my back and I see the kids. The car is shaking, the kids are screaming. Someone snatched my baby bag,” she said. “You risked my kids’ safety, you put my kids’ life in danger for a baby bag.”

The diaper bag also had the children’s tablet and the car keys inside.

“It’s not like you took from me, you took from my kids. Everything that we give our children, we give them as a reward,” the mom said. “Having my kids experience someone steal something from us in broad daylight in front of us, I could never erase that from my kids’ memories.”

If you have any information on the bag snatcher, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

