South Florida family to graduate together from Miami-Dade College

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida family is getting ready to graduate together at Miami-Dade College, Saturday.

Octavia Anderson, a mother of six and an employee at Miami-Dade College for more than 20 years, will be walking across the stage this graduation season.

But she won’t be the only person in her family to put on a cap and gown, as she will be joined by both her son and nephew.

“Tomorrow, I will be graduating with my bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. My son will be graduating with his bachelor’s degree in supervision of management, as well as my nephew,” said Anderson.

“Myself and my mom have had long journeys in our educational, pedagogical pursuits,” added Phillip Hardemon, Anderson’s son. “We both have finally finished our degree programs, and we’re graduating together.”

So far, seven people in the family have graduated from the same college, four of whom were Anderson’s children. This time, she and her son will be sharing the moment.

“It’s really a momentous occasion,” said Hardemon. “We’ve been through a lot together. We started pretty much from what the kids would call ‘the bottom’ nowadays, but anything worth having is worth working for and worth struggling for, so we are in the right place.”

Anderson took her first class at the college in 1993. Although it took her a while to get to this point, she said giving up was never an option.

“You start something and you go until it’s finished no matter what,” said Anderson.

Hardemon said it hasn’t been easy, but it was all worth it.

To his mother, he said, “Thank you and I love you.”

