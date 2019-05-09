South Florida family surprised with wheelchair-accessible van

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family struggling to get around after their two sons were diagnosed with a debilitating disease were surprised with a wheelchair-accessible van.

Thursday was an exciting day for brothers Ariel and Jacob Horton, who spent the afternoon playing with exotic vehicles like Lamborghinis, Bugattis and Ferraris.

But it was a modest minivan with a big reveal that put the biggest grins on their faces and tears in their father’s eyes.

“Literally life-changing,” said Eddie Horton, the boys’ father.

Both brothers were diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a neuromuscular disease that deteriorates the muscles in the body, including the heart.

The disease has left the 11-year-old and 9-year-old wheelchair bound, making it difficult for the family to get around — until now.

“I’m very happy. My family will have more freedom and a better quality of life now,” said the brothers’ father.

Fundraising for the family’s new wheelchair-accessible van began over a year ago as a collaborative effort between nonprofits Chai Lifeline Southeast and Jar of Hope.

A 200-plus-mile run across New Zealand and Australia was one of the ways funds were raised for the family’s new van.

Sadly, the fundraising fell short, but Prestige Imports stepped in to help make the family’s dream a reality with their philanthropic event, Ride2Revive.

“These two boys jamming out music in their car right now and seeing the excitement of walking past Bugattis and Paganis to get to their Chrysler mobility van — everything made sense,” said Brett David with Prestige Imports.

The family said their first road trip in the van will be to Orlando.

“I have no words,” said Liat Horton. “All we can say is we are so thankful and so appreciative of every single person person that helped in all this, from all of our friends and family that have been here and people we know and do not know.”

