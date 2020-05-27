South Florida family pleading for accused killer to remain behind bars

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is making a passionate plea to keep an accused murderer behind bars.

Yvonne Serrano, the woman accused of killing Daniela Tabares after a night at the bar, is set to get out of jail while awaiting trial.

Serrano could be seen drunk on surveillance video at a bar in Coconut Creek.

Isabela Tabares, the mother of the victim, said to a judge through an interpreter, “How could the court allow a murderer like Serrano to get out of jail? Especially since my daughter, Daniela, wasn’t allowed to return home.”

Jonathan Friedman, Serrano’s attorney, said, “Mrs. Serrano is entitled to a bond under the statute.”

Serrano is accused of killing Tabares, 21, on Nov. 23, 2019.

Tarabes offered to take her home, and she ended up killed and hanging out of her car.

According to police, Serrano deleted evidence and said she couldn’t remember what happened.

Carolina Miller, a friend of Tabares, said, “She shouldn’t have any rights whatsoever. That shouldn’t be a thing, that we even have to talk about these counts. She took Daniela’s life. She left her in her driveway to bleed to death.”

Laurie Bandell, the prosecutor in the case, said, “The state has found that based on the facts of the case and surrounding circumstances that the defendant in this case is a danger to the community.”

Bond was set at $20,000, but Serrano will be released Friday and sent to a rehab facility.

Miller said, “We are beyond angry. We know that nothing is going to bring her back, but at least get justice. At least we’ll feel a little better knowing this person is going to pay for what she did.”

Part of the release agreement includes Serrano surrendering her passport, and she can’t leave the rehab facility unless she is meeting with her attorneys.

Serrano can also have a job while awaiting trial.

