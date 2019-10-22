South Florida family celebrates new Habitat for Humanity home

(WSVN) - A South Florida family is celebrating their newly-completed home thanks to the help of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami.

Shanice Hill and her family participated in a dedication ceremony for their new home, Tuesday.

“Excited. Nervous. Words can’t explain,” Hill said.

The home was built thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami, the sponsorship of the Bean Automotive Group and Hill’s contribution to the project.

“The long hours of doing 250 to meet the requirements — it’s been a long journey,” Hill said.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami CEO Mario Artecona said he calls the hours “sweat equity.”

“We work with them,” he said. “They have to do hundreds of hours of sweat equity and go through all sorts of workshops, and then they purchase this home with a Habitat-provided mortgage.”

Hill said she poured her blood, sweat and tears to help put a roof over her family’s heads, and she achieved it with help from the community.

“Giving back to the community is huge for us, and we do this with other organizations, but we pride ourselves with Habitat for Humanity, this being our third year,” Bean Automotive Group President Christopher Roberts said.

The Bean Automotive Group not only provided the funds for the home, but they also brought in 70 associates, who worked for weeks to help get the family to this day.

“Between stress, not having the patience, giving up — with my faith in God, it kept me through it,” Hill said.

WSVN is proud to be a longtime sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity of Broward County

www.habitatbroward.org/

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

www.miamihabitat.org/

