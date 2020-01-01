South Florida families welcome first babies of new year

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida families welcomed their newborn children to the world minutes after the clock struck midnight to ring in the new decade.

Liam was born at 12:16 a.m. at Kendall Regional Hospital, Wednesday. He was the first baby born in Miami-Dade County in 2020.

“He was the first one to be born in Miami to be born. It’s crazy,” mother Katherine Sinay said. “It was over 24 hours, and then, at the end, I had to get a C-section.”

Sinay said the long labor was well worth the wait. She also mentioned that Liam was supposed to be born in 2019.

“He was supposed to be due the 22nd,” Sinay said.

Regardless, the new mother is happy her baby boy is healthy and doing well.

“It feels good,” Sinay said. “Overwhelming, but we’re doing good.”

Meanwhile in Broward County, Sarrah, another new mother, welcomed 2020 with the birth of her daughter.

“She’s exactly what I imagined,” she said. “She’s perfect.”

Baby Layla born at 12:19 a.m. at Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines. Layla was the first baby born in the county.

“I mean, I was excited,” Sarrah said. “I didn’t even know — when they were telling me to push — you’re going to be the first baby. I was like, ‘I don’t know. I just want her out.'”

Sarrah added that she went on a journey before her little girl was born. She made two trips to the hospital, suffered pain and went through hours of labor. However, she said the feeling of holding her daughter made it all worth it.

“As soon as she comes out and she’s right on top of you and they’re cleaning her off is when you see, like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s actually here. I’m actually a mother.

She’s born. I’m here.”

At Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Tangy Sands gave birth to Taylor — her sixth child and fifth daughter — at 1:08 a.m.

“I’m happy she’s finally here,” Sands said while holding her newborn daughter. “I’m kind of a pro at this. I let my son name her since he didn’t get the baby brother he wanted, and he came up with the name Taylor Jamie Sands.”

Even though mom and dad have a pretty good idea of the surprises and expectations of having a child, having a New Year’s baby was something they did not expect.

“It feels real good,” father Maurice Sands said. “I’d never thought I’d have a turn of the new year baby, but hey, good things come to those who wait, right?”

These were not the only newborns who rang in 2020 in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

At least five more bundles of joy arrived shortly after the start of the decade.

