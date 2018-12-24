South Florida families settle in for Nochebuena festivities

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida families are settling in for the holiday tradition known as Nochebuena.

7News cameras were at the home of resident Al Morgado, who spent the last few days preparing for the big Christmas Eve feast.

“Garlic, sour orange,” Morgado said. “That’s what brings out the nice flavor in the pig.”

The Morgado family has passed down the recipe over the past 40 years and have perfected it every year.

The pig eventually makes its way to the “caja china,” where it’ll remain for about three hours.

However, for the Morgado family, it’s not about the food. It’s the family time that matters the most.

“It’s a great time for catching up, and just picking up where things left off the last time you saw them,” Morgado said. “It’s just a great time we all have together.”

Over the weekend, hundreds of people flocked to Mary’s Ranch slaughterhouse in Hialeah to pick up pigs.

“I just ordered it so it makes it a lot easier just to come in and get in and out, ’cause we have a lot of stuff going on at the house,” said customer Jose Bolanos.

Last year, more than 1,000 pigs were reserved at the slaughterhouse in preparation for Nochebuena. Based on the crowds from this year, it appears they are on pace to hit the same numbers.

“We just come out here every year with hopes of having everybody gather for the Christmas holiday,” Bolanos said.

Meanwhile, at the Morgados, the countdown is on until the holiday feast. The memories are guaranteed to be just as filling as the food.

“Especially the ‘pellejito,’ which is the skin when it gets really crispy,” Morgado said. “That’s the best part.”

