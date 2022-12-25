DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Families across South Florida dusted off their sweaters, heavy jackets and scarves and joined loved ones at family gatherings on a chilly Nochebuena.

The temperatures, which remained in the low 50s and even dipped into the high 40s in some parts, prompted last-minute changes to families’ dinner plans.

The Exposito family in Davie, who opened their doors to 7News on Saturday night, brought their Nochebuena celebration indoors.

But their yearly tradition of making roast pork, or lechón asado, using the caja china, went on as scheduled.

“I’m trying to get better at it every year,” said Gus Exposito.

South Florida families like the Expositos have kept the centuries-old tradition alive every Christmas.

“A lot of hard work. It takes two days of prepping,” said Gus.

The roasted pig takes days to prep and almost an entire day to cook above the sizzling coals of a caja china passed down from generations — from the marinade to the seasoning and even the placement and size of the charcoal.

“You can’t rush anything,” said Gus.

Gus said he learned from his late grandfather, and now he keeps the Nochebuena tradition going.

“When I get the opportunity to, especially, light this thing up, you tell me to jump, I say how high, you know?” he said.

It’s a tradition that was put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, but now it’s back to its full glory.

“It’s nice to be together and put everything aside and have some fun over some lechón,” said Gus.

As the Expositos sat before the large dinner spread, they all knew exactly what to say.

“Merry Christmas!” they said.

This year’s lechón weighed in at around 70 pounds, so the Expositos have enough leftovers to last them for days.

