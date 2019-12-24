South Florida families begin final preparations for Nochebuena

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some families across South Florida will be celebrating Nochebuena by roasting pigs and celebrating laughs and memories with loved ones and friends.

The Exposito family in Davie has put out tables and chairs in preparation for their loved ones’ arrival at around 6 p.m., Tuesday.

Augustin Exposito said the family purchased a 60-pound pig for this year’s celebration, and they began preparing at around 10 a.m.

“Definitely getting our use out of the cinder blocks, so it’s been in the family for a really long time, and maybe later on down the line, I’ll bring it to my house. You never know,” Exposito said.

The Nochebuena tradition dates back to centuries ago, and the South Florida families that celebrate it have their own traditions.

For the Expositos, Nochebuena brings back good memories, and it is a reminder and a good way to honor the people like their grandfather, who have passed away.

The Exposito family expects to serve dinner at 7:30 p.m.

