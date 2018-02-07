South Florida expo focuses on healthy heart initiative

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds attended an event in Northwest Miami-Dade with one goal: healthy hearts.

The 2018 Heart Fair and Expo at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus took place on Wednesday and welcomed 7News’ own Phil Ferro as a guest speaker.

The event’s goal is to change the course of cardiovascular disease for underinsured residents by providing education, preventive programs and access to affordable care.

“It wasn’t too long ago that my father all of a sudden felt very weak,” said Ferro. “His blood pressure wasn’t right and next thing we knew, he was getting a pacemaker.”

All of the attendees received free health screenings, which included blood pressure and heart rate checks along with glucose and cholesterol tests.

