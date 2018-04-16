South Florida experiences power outages after weekend storms

(WSVN) - People across South Florida are experiencing power outages after a storm that rolled through Sunday night.

A cold front moved through the area bringing severe thunder storms with it from around 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

According to Florida Power and Light, as of Monday morning the power is out for 609 customers in Miami-Dade County and 355 customers in Broward County.

