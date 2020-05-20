South Florida essential workers to be honored with flyover during Memorial Day weekend

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida essential workers will be recognized with another flyover this weekend.

The flyover, which will take place Saturday, May 23rd at 11:30 a.m., is a part of the National Salute to America’s Heroes, presented by Hyundai.

The flight will feature four US Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon Aircraft from the 482nd Fighter Wing, The Mako’s, Air Force Reserve Command in Homestead and USCG MH65 Helicopter and USCG C-144 Aircraft from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami.

The aircraft will fly over 34 South Florida hospitals to recognize healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel on Memorial Day weekend.

The flight is scheduled to end at 1:30 p.m.

