South Florida educators voice opinions on being armed in schools

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Local educators are voicing their opinions after President Donald Trump suggested arming certain teachers to help keep students safe at school.

During a Wednesday meeting with victims and survivors of a handful of school shootings over the decades, Trump offered a possible solution of having adept teachers and school personnel carrying firearms in order to protect their students against an active threat.

However, Trump further clarified on Thursday that he only wanted certain highly skilled people who understand the weapon to be armed in the school system.

However, educators do not feel too warmly about the idea.

“We should not, at the highest levels of the land, be creating more fear and anxiety and demand of our beloved teachers,” said Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “They’re there to inspire, to instruct, to lead, not to be armed with guns. That’s reserved for law enforcement, period.”

