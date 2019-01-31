South Florida educators, business leaders honored by Council for Educational Change

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Council for Educational Change recognized South Florida educators and business leaders at a luncheon in Miami.

7’s own Belkys Nerey was in attendance as the emcee of the event at Miami Dade College’s North Campus, Thursday afternoon.

Four K-12 school principals and several local business leaders were honored at the event for their contributions towards public education.

The Council for Educational Change is a statewide organization that pairs educators with leaders from the private sector to help students be the best they can be.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.