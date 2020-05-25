South Florida ecologist offers recommendations ahead of Broward County beach reopening

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Broward residents prepare to head back to the beaches, experts are advising them to be careful.

Beaches in Broward County will reopen on Tuesday from sunrise to sunset, with no picnicking, sunbathing or lying on the beach allowed.

Ecologist Dr. Stephen Leatherman, better known as Dr. Beach, has recommendations for beachgoers.

“Have your face mask with you, particularly if you’re going to be ordering food or drinks or getting close to people when you enter the area,” Leatherman said. “Also, again, in the water you don’t need the face mask. Let’s just stay away from people six feet apart.”

Beaches in Miami-Dade County are set to reopen on June 1.

