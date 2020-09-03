South Florida doctors issue warning ahead of Labor Day weekend

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida doctors are issuing a warning to the public ahead of Labor Day weekend to continue adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines, as data suggests more Americans are expected to travel for the holiday since the pandemic’s start.

Dr. Yvonne Johnson, South Miami Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, expressed concern over what may happen during the holiday weekend.

“Labor Day is one of those holidays where we all like to get together,” she said. “We got a little carried away with ourselves over the Memorial Day holiday and maybe a little bit over Fourth of July.”

There were 879 COVID-19 cases reported statewide on Memorial Day, May 25, but two weeks later on June 13, the reported number of cases jumped to nearly 2,600. On the Fourth of July, the health department logged over 11,000 COVID-19 cases, and eight days after the holiday, there were more than 15,000 confirmed cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts there will be 211,000 deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S. by Sept. 26.

“We saw a tremendous spike in cases because any time, we get together we give the virus the opportunity to transmit from one person to another,” Johnson said.

The prediction comes as the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, and, according to the Transportation Security Administration, Friday will be the busiest travel day nationwide since the pandemic began. They said an estimated 900,000 people across the U.S. will be traveling.

Amid a pandemic, nightlife in Miami Beach’s entertainment district continues. Residents and tourists alike could be seen enjoying a meal indoors, after the county allowed dining inside restaurants on Monday.

“We’ve been cooped up back in California for a couple months now, so this is kind of an escape for us,” a tourist said.

Miami Beach, meanwhile, is preparing for more people to visit the city over the weekend.

Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez tweeted out a photo that promised more officers on the road, sand and waterways.

“As long as we stay safe, distance 6 feet apart, should be safe,” another tourist said.

During the Fourth of July weekend, the city’s beaches were closed, but they will not be closing for the upcoming holiday weekend. According to travel tracking data, flights to the Sunshine State have increased.

Doctors are prescribing the public to continue social distancing, wearing masks and being cautious.

“We are still in the middle of a pandemic, so we really can’t afford to let our guards down again,” Johnson said.

“We must all continue to be cautious, vigilant and very careful,” Dr. Stanley Marks, Memorial Healthcare System’s Medical Director, said.

Miami Beach’s curfew, which begins at 10 p.m., is expected to remain in place throughout the holiday weekend.

