South Florida culinary experts compete in pizza showdown

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A contest on Miami Beach set out to find the best pizza in South Florida.

Ocean Drive Magazine and WeWork Project Pizza had an all-out pizza contest, Tuesday evening, in collaboration with Hungry Harvest, who provided the ingredients.

Three chefs, each from Glass and Vine, Amelia’s 1931 and Phuc Yea, squared off to create the ultimate pie.

7News’ Belkys Nerey served as one of the judges in charge of picking the tastiest slice of pizza.

In the end, Chef Eileen Andrade of Amelia’s 1931 was crowned the winner.

