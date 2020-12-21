South Florida COVID-19 testing sites see long lines ahead of Christmas holiday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Floridians are waiting to get tested ahead of the Christmas holiday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the testing site at Hard Rock Stadium where a line wrapped around the parking lot could be seen on Monday morning.

As of 12 p.m., the Hard Rock Stadium testing site is reporting a two and a half hour wait time for those who are in line.

Over the weekend, Florida reached a total of 1.2 million COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The positivity rate has also hovered around 8% for the past couple of weeks.

Those who are getting tested on Monday are hoping to get their results before Christmas.

Health experts warn that even if the results of the test from Monday come back negative, the holiday should not be celebrated like years prior.

Everyone is still advised to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to stay safe.

Officials at the Hard Rock testing site said Monday is likely the deadline to get test results back by Christmas.

“You’re cutting it close because even at two days, you get it done on Monday, you may have the results Wednesday or Thursday, but again, if the labs see that increase in workload, they may not be able to turn those test results around in time,” said Mike Jachles of the Division of Emergency Management.

Over the weekend, cellphone video captured a large crowd of people gathered in South Beach.

Those in the crowd did not appear to be practicing social distancing guidelines.

COVID-19 testing sites across South Florida will be closing for the Christmas holiday.

The Hard Rock Stadium testing site will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Testing sites may have different holiday hours so those who are looking to get tested should call ahead of time.

Upcoming games at the Hard Rock Stadium may also affect the site’s testing availability in the near future.

