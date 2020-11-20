South Florida COVID-19 testing sites may soon run out of funding

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some testing sites throughout South Florida may soon run out of funding if Congress does not pass another stimulus package to keep the sites running.

The sites are funded through the CARES Act, which will expire on Dec. 31, and there is no plan in place to re-fund the test sites.

Over 9,000 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported statewide on Friday, with 79 new deaths.

Several South Florida mayors said they will have to work collectively with the counties to fill the budget shortfall because the sites are crucial in the fight against the virus.

“Then, all of the sudden, you got people in the community who are sick or don’t know they need to not be around others, so this is a potentially devastating situation,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said.

The House of Representatives has passed another stimulus package, but the Senate has not.

As of Friday, it does not look like one will pass in the near future, as it will require both political parties to come together to continue to fund the sites.

“So far, it doesn’t look like we’re going to see much action out of this Congress,” Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said, “so I think going forward, we need to begin those conversations to ensure that our folks are being protected after Dec. 31.”

7News has reached out to Florida’s emergency management department to get more information on what would happen if the funds run out, but we have yet to hear back.

