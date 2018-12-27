South Florida couple try to chase down thief who stole truck in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 44-year-old man has been hospitalized after police said he and his wife tried to chase down a thief who stole their truck.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded around 7 p.m. to the scene near Southwest 99th Avenue and 166th Street, Thursday.

“We have very limited information,” said MDPD Sgt. Carlos Rosario.

Officials said the husband and wife had just gotten home from shopping, and as they were unloading their items in the driveway, a guy jumped into their 2010 Dodge Ram and drove off with it.

“The husband and wife then got into another vehicle, a white Honda that’s right behind me, and they started following the Dodge Ram,” Rosario. “As they were driving and following the van, they felt as if their vehicle was being hit with rocks.”

However, what felt like rocks were really bullets.

Police said at least five rounds hit the Honda. The couple didn’t realize they had been shot at until they lost sight of the vehicle and returned home.

According to investigators, that’s when the couple realized the 44-year-old man had also been struck by the gunfire.

“He had a lot of pain in his upper torso,” said Rosario.

The man was rushed to the hospital in stable condition while police investigated.

“I’ve never seen this happen in this neighborhood,” said neighbor Mike Mackenzie.

Police located the stolen vehicle hours after the incident along 173rd Street and Homestead Avenue later on Thursday.

While the search continues for the gunman, police are now warning citizens about confronting criminals.

“You have to be very careful and think twice before you do this,” said Rosario. “We strongly recommend that you don’t do this.”

If you have any information on this armed carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

