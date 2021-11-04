SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida contractor has been arrested after accusations of a trashy crime.

Miami-Dade County’s Department of Solid Waste Management said Alain Carrea illegally dumped trash from a recent home improvement project along Southwest 268th Street and 109th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Police arrested Carrea after, detectives said, he confessed.

