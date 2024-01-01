MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As the sun set on the final day of 2023, the vibrant spirit of South Florida came alive with three iconic New Year’s Eve celebrations but the Sunshine State has even more festivities in store as the new year begins.

In Downtown Miami, the InterContinental Miami Hotel witnessed the Big Orange as the sun rose to mark the end of 2023 for the first time since the pandemic.

One attendee captured the essence, describing the vibe as “very chill and laid back.”

“Everybody’s family over here, all love in this community,” he continued.

Meanwhile, in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, hundreds gathered to witness the traditional anchor drop at midnight. Attendees expressed their delight, with one reveler simply stating, “It’s just a blast.”

Bayfront Park in Miami proved to be the ultimate New Year’s destination, boasting a lineup of diverse artists and groups performing on stage.

The return of the Big Orange at the top of the InterContinental Hotel illuminated the Miami skyline, adding to the festivities that continued well after the clock struck midnight.

Families in Fort Lauderdale enjoyed a kid-friendly celebration that commenced at 6 p.m. on Sunday. The event featured an early New Year’s countdown at 7 a.m., with the iconic anchor drop, allowing parents to wrap up the festivities before midnight.

In Key West, the traditional lowering of the red high-heeled shoe above Duval Street marked the official close of 2023, ushering in a new year filled with endless possibilities.

But the festivities didn’t end with the stroke of midnight.

South Floridians are invited to continue the celebration on New Year’s Day in Downtown Miami.

From 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the 1ONE New Year’s Day Celebration on Flagler Street promises an extravagant and immersive experience.

For those eager to prolong the holiday spirit, the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival Orchestra will close out the weekend with a free outdoor concert as part of the Miami Beach OnStage! program.

Families can gather at Lummus Park at 12th Street and Ocean Drive on Monday, at 5:30 p.m. for this family-friendly musical extravaganza.

