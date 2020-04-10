South Florida Congresswoman working to brighten up Easter Sunday

MIAMI (WSVN) - U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., is stepping up to help those in need, making sure families do not go hungry.

Wilson, through her 5,000 role models project, is giving out $100 Publix gift cards.

The congresswoman stressed the pandemic is making life extra difficult for many in the community.

Wilson said, “We’re all concerned right now, about all of the children that are shut in, all of the families that are struggling, all of the families that can’t put food on the table.”

More than 50 Easter baskets filled with chocolate and other items were handed out as well.

