South Florida company recalls ready-to-eat chicken salads due to listeria concerns

(WSVN) - Lean Culinary Services has issued a recall for about 223 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken salads due to listeria concerns.

The Hollywood-based company said the items were produced on Feb. 12 and have a “best buy” date of either Feb. 17 or Feb. 19.

14.9-oz. plastic tub packages containing “classic chicken salad Made with Bell & Evans White Meat Chicken” and a Best By date of 2-17-19.

8-lbs plastic bags containing “classic chicken salad Made with Bell & Evans White Meat Chicken” and a Sell By date of 2-19-19 for use behind the deli counter.

7.8-oz plastic tub packages containing “DeliverLean CLASSIC CHICKEN SALAD” and a Use By date of 2/17/19.

5.5-oz plastic tub packages containing “DeliverLean CHICKEN SALAD BENTO BOX” and a Use By date of 2/17/19

They were said to have been shipped to supermarkets across Florida.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture advised consumers to check the packaging for “P-46167” located inside the USDA mark of inspection.

As of Wednesday morning, no illnesses were reported in connection to the recalled salads.

Health officials said food contaminated with listeria can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weak immune systems and pregnant women and their newborns.

Consumers with the recalled food in their refrigerator are urged to either throw it out or return it to the place of purchase.

