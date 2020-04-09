South Florida company pumping out waste at no charge for essential employees living in RVs

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida company is pumping out waste at no charge for RVs occupied by essential employees and first responders who are living in them to keep their families safe from the coronavirus.

Kenia Fulton of Marine Waste Management said the company is offering the service to some of the hardest-working people during the pandemic.

“I’m doing it for free, yes,” she said.

Fulton will pump their tanks for free, and she said the company will drive to wherever they are needed.

“We have trucks, and it’s keeping my guys busy at the time right now, too,” Fulton said. “We are very slow, so if we can help, that’s what we want to do.”

Waffle House is helping out first responders, as well.

When people order take out from their drive-thru, people can purchase an adopt a meal for a first responder.

“We’ll cook it. We’ll deliver it to the police station, to the fire station, to the hospital,” Waffle House spokesperson Rob Ruth said. “They get a hot meal.”

During the tough times, people have been remaining at home, so healthcare workers can help those who need it most.

As the pandemic continues, people are giving back where they can.

“This is what everybody should do,” Fulton said. “If they can think of something that they should do, then they should do it, and this is what I can contribute with my company.”

If you know an essential employee or a first responder in need of Marine Waste Management’s services, click here to be redirected to their website.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.