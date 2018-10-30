South Florida community to gather for vigil honoring victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The interfaith community in South Florida will be gathering to honor the lives lost during what is being called the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.

The vigil will be hosted Tuesday night at the Holocaust Memorial in Miami Beach, the same space where people come to learn about and honor the lives lost during the Holocaust.

Laszlo Selly is a Holocaust survivor who spends time at the memorial educating visitors.

“During the Holocaust, six million Jews were killed for the simple reason that they were Jews, and I thought that it was over, that the hate was over after that, but it appears that it’s not,” said Selly.

Selly will be present at the interfaith vigil to honor the 11 people gunned down at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“It was a tremendous shock when I heard it,” he said.

Selly said it’s important for people to come together, to remember, to mourn and to show solidarity.

Carol Brick-Turin, one of the vigil’s organizers, shares the same opinion.

“I think when our community, and when I say our community, the interfaith community, the Miami-Dade community, is feeling vulnerable or scared, we need community,” Brick-Turin said. “We need to know that we’re not alone.”

The community is planning to stand together for a one-hour program with speeches, prayer, songs and psalms.

The hope is that the vigil will not only comfort people and help begin the healing process but that it will also send a message to the world.

“This is not a behavior that can be tolerated, that killing for the simple reason that somebody’s religion is Jewish cannot happen,” said Selly. “We cannot allow it to happen.”

“We also hope that we will be the best versions of ourselves, that we can take the lessons of this horrific murder and know that the antidote, as my rabbi says, the antidote to evil are radical acts of kindness,” added Brick-Turin.

The vigil will be held outside the Holocaust Memorial from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday.

Organizers expect about 1,000 people to attend.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Holocaust Memorial

1933-1945 Meridian Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 538-1663

holocaustmemorialmiamibeach.org

