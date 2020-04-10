South Florida community shows support for first responders, healthcare workers

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Beach residents clapped and made noise to show support for the first responders working through the coronavirus pandemic.

The residents could be heard clapping, yelling and banging pots and pans to thank Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units on Friday.

👏THANK YOU: Dozens of Miami Beach residents stepped onto their balconies to thank First Responders for their efforts. Together, we will get through this.💙

#InThisTogether #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YFabZPw6ys — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) April 10, 2020

The same support police and fire units received in Miami Beach was also felt at Mercy Hospital in Coconut Grove.

City of Miami and Sweetwater Police officers surrounded the medical campus and saluted in support of the doctors and nurses who are risking their lives battling the pandemic.

“When the community needs help, they call us, we respond,” Sweetwater Police spokesperson Jonathan Arche said. “When the police department, firefighters need help, we call the hospitals, they respond.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also expressed their thanks by blaring their sirens for healthcare workers at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

Also at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Sam’s Club delivered 42,000 pounds of fresh fruit to the hospital’s staff, who work day and night to save the lives of those battling COVID-19.

Some of the employees said the gesture goes a long way.

“Being able to help my family because my family is not working, and I’m the only one that’s working, so I feel very happy and very grateful,” Karen Ordonez said.

“I don’t have to go make that trip,” Viviana Pietri said. “I don’t have to wear gloves and go through that traumatic experience of going to the grocery store.”

