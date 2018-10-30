South Florida community gathering for vigil honoring victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The interfaith community in South Florida is coming together to honor the lives lost during what is being called the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.

The vigil is being hosted Tuesday evening at the Holocaust Memorial, located along the 1900 block of Meridian Avenue in Miami Beach, the same space where people come to learn about and honor the lives lost during the Holocaust.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence near a stage that was set up at the memorial. A large black banner with a yellow Star of David and the words “Stronger Than Hate,” hung near the podium, close to the U.S. and Israeli flags.

Laszlo Selly is a Holocaust survivor who spends time at the memorial educating visitors.

“During the Holocaust, six million Jews were killed for the simple reason that they were Jews, and I thought that it was over, that the hate was over after that, but it appears that it’s not,” he said.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber was also on hand as crews made final preparations for the ceremony in honor of the 11 people gunned down at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“We’re stronger than hate, and hope is stronger than hate, and love is stronger than hate, and we as a people are stronger than that,” he said. “Whether you’re Jewish or black or Muslim, you can stand together at this moment because that’s what America’s about. That’s what the world should be about.”

Carol Brick-Turin, one of the vigil’s organizers, shares the same opinion.

“I think when our community, and when I say our community, the interfaith community, the Miami-Dade community, is feeling vulnerable or scared, we need community,” Brick-Turin said. “We need to know that we’re not alone.”

South Beach visitors Zoey Bellaiche and Marcel Rosenthal said it’s important to pay tribute.

“For me, it’s very important to make this kind of event,” said Bellaiche. “I think anti-Semitism is a big problem in the world, and I think all the governments, they have to fight against anti-Semitism.”

“It’s quite good to keep the [victims’] memories in our minds, especially now,” said Rosenthal.

Tuesday’s vigil follows several other gatherings across South Florida. Monday night, a large crowd gathered at the University of Miami’s Coral Gables campus for a candlelight memorial.

In Weston, local leaders joined mourners at the Stanley & Marilyn Cohen Chabad Center for a somber prayer service. 7News cameras captured Broward Sheriff Scott Israel and U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz lighting candles in honor of the shooting victims.

At the Holocaust Memorial ceremony, the community is planning to stand together for a one-hour program with speeches, prayer, songs and psalms.

The hope is that the vigil will not only comfort people and help begin the healing process but that it will also send a message to the world.

“This is not a behavior that can be tolerated, that killing for the simple reason that somebody’s religion is Jewish cannot happen,” said Selly. “We cannot allow it to happen.”

“We also hope that we will be the best versions of ourselves, that we can take the lessons of this horrific murder and know that the antidote, as my rabbi says, the antidote to evil are radical acts of kindness,” added Brick-Turin.

The vigil will be held outside the Holocaust Memorial from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday.

Organizers expect about 1,000 people to attend.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Holocaust Memorial

1933-1945 Meridian Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 538-1663

holocaustmemorialmiamibeach.org

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.