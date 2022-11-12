POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida Public Works crews were finishing up leveling and gathering the sand that washed up on the pavement from Nicole’s storm and high tides.

Meanwhile, owners of several coastal properties collapsed on the eroding shore.

On Friday, Hollywood Beach looked like it had no traces of bad weather whatsoever as joggers and pedestrians traveled along the Broadwalk by foot.

Vacations continued as planned after the storm.

Stephanie Schramm said the weather was great after Nicole passed.

In Miami Beach, crews were seen pulling a lifeguard post away from the water as beach erosion caused the structure to move closer to the sea.

While the storm brought rushing water to coastal areas, it managed to close parts of A1A in Fort Lauderdale.

Primanti Brothers Pizza and Grill was in the middle of the waterlogged intersection on Fort Lauderdale Beach, but that did not stop them from serving hungry customers in the middle of the flood.

“The water was slowly creeping up and we had to make a decision to basically Plexi-seal the doors and the water was still coming in,” said Frank Leon who works at the restaurant.

As the night fell onto the day, a yacht in Pompano Beach remained washed up on the sand, which added to the curiosities of the tourists and residents in the area.

“It’s a big boat,” said Schramm. “We weren’t sure what was going on. ”

She said she prayed after the storm passed while she witnessed a rainbow at the end of the day.

According to the Pompano Beach Police Department, the owner of the boat is currently in state prison.

Officials are working with the Department of Corrections before they can move the vessel.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.