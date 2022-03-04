HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians with connections to Ukraine gathered in a show of support for their countrymen battling for their homeland.

Thursday evening, a growing crowd surrounded Hallandale Beach City Hall to show support and wave the Ukrainian flag.

Many supporters were draped in the Ukrainian flag or held one, as they waited to watch the Ukrainian flag being raised to the top of the City Hall flag pole.

The flag was raised at 7 p.m.

Many that are at the protest are either from Ukraine or have family still in the country sheltering in bomb shelters or were able to escape the country.

They said that they are proud of what Hallandale Beach is doing and hopes it sends a strong message.

“When raising the flag, the Ukrainian flag is together with the American flag, it also symbolizes that the American people, American nation is with us in support of Ukraine,” said protestor Julia Lemesh.

It remains unknown how long the Ukrainian flag will fly for.

The mayor and other city commissioners were expected to be present during the raising of the flag.

